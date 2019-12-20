Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Hints Major Character Is Force Sensitive

The ongoing Skywalker Saga is finally coming to an end this weekend, with the arrival of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The J.J. Abrams-directed film, the ninth in the saga, wraps up the story ongoing story that began in 1977 with the original film. The story of Kylo Ren, Rey, and the Skywalkers is obviously the most important plot thread in the film, but the other main characters all get their own time in the spotlight as well. As it turns out, by the time Rise of Skywalker concludes, one of the more popular characters in the current trilogy of Star Wars films actually gets their own connection to the almighty Force, though it’s not nearly as powerful as Rey or Kylo’s.

Leia, Luke, Rey, and Kylo are all powerful Force users, but The Rise of Skywalker confirms that Finn, the former stormtrooper, is actually Force sensitive. He doesn’t ever use the Force in battle or lift heavy objects with his mind, but he can connect with it on a deeper level than most, similar to Chirrut Imwe in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Multiple times in this movie, Finn comments that he can feel things, much like Force users can. He senses danger and the presence of his friends. The biggest indicator of his Force connection, however, comes from a conversation he has with Jannah.

Finn tells Jannah that he knows the Force is real, something that he doubted when he first met Han back in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He tells her that he believes in the Force and its powers, and that it was the Force that led him to meet Rey and Poe in the first place. He credits his entire story in the Skywalker Saga to the presence of the Force.

This relationship between Finn and the Force helps drive home the point made in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, that the Force is a power that flows through all living things.

