Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Director Reportedly Reveals What Finn Really Wanted to Tell Rey

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had the monumental task of having to bring the entire nine-part Skywalker Saga to a close. Director J.J. Abrams not only had to tie up loose ends of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, but also tie together the larger themes of the entire franchise. That’s an incredibly big plane to land, so it’s understandable that J.J. and writer Chris Terrio didn’t get bring every plotline to satisfying conclusion. One thing that has been irking a lot of fans is the question of what Finn had to say to Rey, when they thought they were about to die in a quicksand pit on the planet Pasaana.

Well, actor John Boyega got Star Wars fans riled up when he recently revealed that Finn was not going to say “I love you” to Rey in that moment. Now, J.J. Abrams is stepping out to clear up any confusion about what the Rey and Finn conversation tease was all about. J.J. dropped the reveal while casually talking with fans and Sciences, after the Q&A held following a screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, at The Academy of Motion Picture Arts. As one Twitter user states:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I had the privilege of attending the Academy screening of The Rise Of Skywalker today and J.J. confirmed that what Finn wanted to tell Rey was that he’s force sensitive! —Kaila Ren

I just want to clarify, he didn’t announce this during the Q&A but talked to every fan that wanted to talk and take pics after and one person asked about what Finn wanted to say and this is what J.J. confirmed with him.” —Kaila Ren

That… actually makes a lot of sense, when you think about it! During the course of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, Finn and Rey never did have that conversation onscreen. Finn was in a coma after The Force Awakens, which introduced the idea that Finn was indeed Force sensitive. The Last Jedi pretty much abandoned that thread, while The Rise of Skywalker kind of half addresses it, but never offers any major resolution.

Finn’s Force sensitivity plays no major role in The Resistance’s final stand, just like his conversation with Rey never gets finished. In the end, Finn’s entire Force sensitivity storyline – from first resisting his Stormtrooper programming, to being able to sense events occurring in The Rise of Skywalker – is just one of several dangling threads the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy will be judged for.

Buy hey, Star Wars has gotten pretty nimble about using other media (books, comics, games, TV) to fill in story gaps from the Episode films – so maybe Finn will get his Force focus at some point?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters. The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.