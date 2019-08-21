Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star John Boyega Shares Tattoos of Finn

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting theaters later this year, and fans are gearing up to celebrate the last film of the Skywalker Saga. Fans pay tribute to the films in different ways, and for many people in the fandom that means honoring the franchise with permanent ink (even the author of this post has three Star Wars tattoos). It’s always fun when stars acknowledge the tats they’re featured in, and John Boyega is no exception. The actor best known for playing Finn recently took to Twitter to share some cool tattoos of his face.

How long has this been happening for ??? https://t.co/f0jqPSM80C — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 20, 2019

Many people commented on the posts:

“When someone permanently inks your face on a part of their body, that’s a sure sign you’re doing something right!,” @StevenNSanna wrote.

“I think it means u have officially become legend!,” @reconizesunshyn added.

“That is actually mad! Must blow your mind!,” @samkkalleyne replied.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.