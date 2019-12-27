Crazy Rich Asians Director Wants to Make a Star Wars Rose Tico Series for Disney+

If you’ve spent any time on Twitter since the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you’ve probably seen fans flock to the defense of Rose Tico, the character played in the franchise by Kelly Marie Tran. Rose was introduced as a major series character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the second film of the sequel trilogy, but largely ignored in The Rise of Skywalker. In fact, she had just 76 seconds of screen time throughout the entire movie. Fans from all over the world have taken to Twitter to say that Rose deserved much better than what she got in The Rise of Skywalker, but the movement has now grown beyond just the audiences.

Filmmaker Jon M. Chu, who directed the hit film Crazy Rich Asians, has not only joined the fight for Rose Tico, but he’s hoping to help give her more time in the spotlight. Fans have suggested that Rose should get her own Disney+ TV series to continue her story, and it looks like Chu agrees. Late Thursday night, Chu tweeted that he’s ready to help bring the series to life, leaving the ball in Disney’s court.

“Ok [DisneyPlus],” Chu wrote in the tweet. “Put me in coach. Let’s make this series happen.” Of course, he ended the tweet with the hashtag “RoseTicoDeservedBetter” and tagged the official Star Wars account.

There’s no telling how big this movement will get, or if Disney will ever pay it any attention. But it does show just how big of a fanbase there is for Rose, the character in Star Wars meant to represent us as everyday people. Folks want to see more of her, and Disney+ does provide an avenue for that to happen.

The Star Wars films on the big screen may be slowing down, but the recently-completed first season of The Mandalorian proves that there is a lot of life in the franchise on Disney+. Earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that the company is just getting started with Star Wars, proving that there are all sorts of stories to be told on the streaming platform, as well as in other mediums.

“It’s been an incredibly fulfilling and a very exciting journey, but actually, I think, in many respects we’re just getting started,” Iger said on The Star Wars Show. “We’ve accomplished a lot — obviously with the saga films, the Skywalker Saga — and the opening of Galaxy’s Edge here in California and in Florida, and of course, a few other films along the way and TV series. But it feels like we’re just starting to mine the full potential of what Star Wars is and what Star Wars can be.”

