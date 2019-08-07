New Star Wars Book to Explore the History of the Jedi, as Told by Luke Skywalker

Following the release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in 1983, fans were given a number of novels and comic books that further explored the adventures of Luke Skywalker, only for those adventures to be deemed non-canonical when Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. With both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans had hoped to see the further exploits of the Jedi, only for him to be just one supporting character in an exciting ensemble. Luckily for fans, StarWars.com confirmed that the new book Star Wars: The Secrets of the Jedi will explore the history of the organization, as told by Luke Skywalker.

The book was actually written by Marc Sumerak, with the site describing, “Coming November 19th from Insight Editions, the tome is filled with lush paintings and special interactive features, including a pop-up holocron, a translator card, a Jedi equipment booklet, and more.”

“It’s always a great pleasure to get to return to a galaxy far, far away for another project, but having the chance to explore the path of the fabled Jedi Order through Luke’s eyes was an honor like none I’ve ever had before,” Sumerak revealed to the outlet. “The Skywalker saga has always been such a crucial piece of my own personal pop culture landscape over the years, so being able to write this book in the words of Luke himself was a dream come true.”

While Star Wars fans have been given a number of reference books, what makes this endeavor so unique is that it is imagined as being told through Luke’s perspective. This means that, while Luke meeting characters like Qui-Gon Jinn or Ahsoka Tano might be impossible in any narrative, we’ll get to read his thoughts on the important figures.

“One of the greatest challenges with a book like this is to find a way to bring all of the vital information together in a way that feels fresh and new,” Sumerak detailed. “For this particular project, I think that unique perspective flows naturally from our beloved narrator, Luke Skywalker. Sure, we all know his epic story by heart, but the Luke who is writing this particular tome is a long way from the optimistic farmboy he was when his journey began. Because of that, he’s able to look past the glorified stories of the Jedi of old to find the truth about the Order, no matter how difficult it may be for those reading to hear.”

He added, “So with that in mind, we were able to examine the different aspects of the Jedi Order from an angle that cut through the ancient legends, allowing us to examine why the Jedi needed to exist, why they were destined to end, and whether or not they could — or should — rise again.”

Fans can pick up Star Wars: The Secrets of the Jedi on November 19th.

