Star Wars: Secrets of the Sith Announced

✖

Star Wars will soon reveal the long-kept secrets of the Sith. Following up on the Skywalker family biography, Lucasfilm and Insight Editions announced Star Wars: Secrets of the Sith, the sequel to the popular Secrets of the Jedi book. The title is written by Mark Sumerak and illustrated by Sergio Gomez Silvan, with Darth Sidious, Emperor Palpatine himself, serving as the book's narrator. Designed to feel like a toe found inside a Sith temple, the book contains artwork and interactive features like pop-ups, booklets, and lift-the-flap inserts. The book promises to cover material from across the Star Wars canon, including films, television shows, novels, and comics.

The book includes Palpatine's musings on Darth Maul, Asajj Ventress, Darth Vader, and Kylo Ren. Here's the official synopsis:

(Photo: Insight Editions)

"Join Emperor Palpatine, otherwise known as Darth Sidious, in this exploration of the Sith and the evil allies of the dark side. Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith will thrill young fans with dark-side knowledge, incredible artwork, and interactive features, such as pop-ups, booklets, and lift-the-flap inserts.

Experience the power of the dark side: Narrated by Emperor Palpatine, this book will give young readers insight into the might of the dark side.

Learn about some of the greatest Star Wars dark-side villains: Spanning films, television shows, books, comics, and video games, Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith chronicles some of the dark side’s most infamous practitioners, including Darth Maul, Count Dooku, Asajj Ventress, Darth Vader, the Grand Inquisitor, and Kylo Ren.

Amazing original illustrations: Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith is a beautifully illustrated children’s book that readers will want to revisit time and again. Including a frameable 11″ x 17″ poster of the cover art, this book is a great gift for Star Wars fans.

Full of exciting interactive features: Pop-ups, booklets, and lift-the-flap inserts will thrill young fans, making for an engaging experience while delving into stories about the Sith.

The perfect addition to any Star Wars library: This beautifully bound hardcover book is a must-have for any young fan’s collection."

Are you excited to learn the Secrets of the Sith? Let us know in the comments. Secrets of the Sith goes on sale on August 3rd.

More Star Wars: