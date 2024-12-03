Does Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Have a Post-Credit Scene?

The latest Star Wars TV show, Skeleton Crew, has finally arrived on Disney+, injecting a sense of Amblin-inspired childlike wonder into the galaxy far, far away. Co-created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, the show follows a group of young friends who get lost in space and have to find their way home. Teaming up with the Force-sensitive Ja Na Nawood, the kids embark on a dangerous and exciting journey across the galaxy. Fans were treated to a two-episode premiere, and while there’s a lot to take in, some may be wondering if there are any extra morsels after the credits roll. We can confirm that there are no post-credits scenes in either of the first two Skeleton Crew episodes.

Historically, Star Wars has never been a franchise associated with the post-credits sequence trope. None of the movies feature a button scene. However, Lucasfilm has started using them sparingly over the past handful of years. So while the Skeleton Crew premiere doesn’t have anything after the credits, that doesn’t mean none of its episodes will.

Star Wars’ History With Post-Credits Scenes

The first time Star Wars surprised viewers with an extra sequence after the credits came back in 2020, when the Mandalorian episode “Chapter 16: The Rescue” ended with a tease for The Book of Boba Fett. The scene shows Boba Fett and Fennec Shand arriving at Jabba the Hutt’s old palace and killing Bib Fortuna, establishing Boba’s place in the Tatooine underworld. In 2022, The Book of Boba Fett finale “Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor” featured a button teasing that Cobb Vanth survived his encounter with Cad Bane.

Outside of the “Mandoverse” circle of shows, the Andor Season 1 finale “Rix Road” includes a post-credits scene. It’s a harrowing revelation, confirming that the inmates at the Narkina 5 Imperial Prison Complex are working on the Death Star.

These few instances all have one thing in common — the post-credits scenes happened during a show’s season finale. With that in mind, it isn’t surprising there isn’t anything extra in the Skeleton Crew premiere, but perhaps there will be something in a later episode. The Skeleton Crew finale debuts on January 14th, 2025, so that’s the date Star Wars fans would want to circle. There’s no guarantee Skeleton Crew will ever have a post-credits scene, but if it does, history suggests it’ll be in the finale — perhaps offering a tease of where the kids will run off to next.

When Do the Skeleton Crew Episodes Release?

The first two Skeleton Crew episodes premiered on Disney+ on Monday, December 2nd. Following the special premiere event, the show will adjust to releasing one new episode per week on Tuesdays. There will be a total of eight episodes, with the series culminating in mid-January. Check out the full schedule below: