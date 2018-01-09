Donald Glover Claims ‘Solo’ Does Something No Star Wars Film Has Done Before

Not only is the Millennium Falcon the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, but she’s also one of the most recognizable ships in all of science fiction cinema. Throughout the ship’s appearances over the course of 40 years, we’ve seen it pull off a variety of maneuvers, yet according to Solo: A Star Wars Story star Donald Glover, the new film will show the ship in a way no other movie ever has, simply by giving us a shot that begins outside the ship and follows a character inside.

“I remember going on set one of the first times, [Ron Howard] was like, ‘Yeah, I want to follow you onto the Millennium Falcon and do this thing,’” Glover shared at a press conference for the Television Critics Association. “I was like, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen the outside go into the inside.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, no one’s ever done that shot.’ As a fan I was like yeah, I was really excited. I know there’s been a lot of talk in the press about this movie but for me anyway, it was a dream and also it looks really cool to me.”

Having appeared in five different films, with both its interior and exterior regularly featured, it’s easy to feel like audience members have explored every nook and cranny of the ship. However, very few shots of the ship have followed a character around the interior, nor have they begun outside the ship and traveled in.

One reason for this is a practical issue, in that any set that is built for a film typical features open walls and ceilings for the placement of lights and cameras. Things aren’t as easy as merely building a full-size Millennium Falcon and just shooting it like any other interior set.

A shot like this sounds thrilling for die-hard fans, as it allows us to see an iconic location in a way never before explored. With the amount of rumors surrounding the film and its quality, this one tidbit at least sounds promising. Glover also addressed some of those preconceived notions about the project.

“Not a ton actually,” Glover admitted about how much impact Howard taking over directorial duties from Phil Lord and Chris Miller impacted the film. “Not a lot at all, at least not for me. I think we’ve all never been faced with anything like that and I think he did a good job of coming and tell us he didn’t want to change what we were doing at all. He wanted us to remain confident in our vision. He just wanted to sculpt it in a way.”

Fans will see for themselves how the film turned out when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25.

