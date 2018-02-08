‘Solo’: How Lando’s Millennium Falcon Is Different From Han Solo’s

The upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story explores the origins of one of the most famous scoundrels in cinema, Han Solo. As iconic as the character himself is his ship, the Millennium Falcon, which looks a little bit different in its earlier days. Donald Glover, who plays Lando in the film, explained some of his character’s design choices for the ship.

“He’s a very particular person with particular tastes and he likes the comforts of life,” Glover told Entertainment Weekly. “I would live in it right now, to be honest! [Laughs] In between takes, they’d be like, ‘Okay, we are going to set up for the next shot, so you can go sit in your chair or whatever,’ and I’d be like, ‘Actually I’ll just stay in Lando’s room.’ It was that nice! I would just lay in his bed and read a book or write something because it is very comfortable. I think he likes to be comfortable. He’s not a cowboy kind of guy.”

When audiences first met Lando in The Empire Strikes Back, we learned that the ship had previously belonged to him, as he and Han debated who was the true owner of the Falcon. Early glimpses of Solo have showed us just how different the ship looked under Lando’s ownership, not only from the much cleaner interior but also the ship’s overall structure.

Earlier this year, Glover teased that in addition to the Falcon itself looking different, that Solo would feature the ship in a way no other film had previously done.

“I remember going on set one of the first times, [director Ron Howard] was like, ‘Yeah, I want to follow you onto the Millennium Falcon and do this thing,’” Glover shared at a press conference for the Television Critics Association. “I was like, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen the outside go into the inside.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, no one’s ever done that shot.’ As a fan I was like yeah, I was really excited. I know there’s been a lot of talk in the press about this movie but for me anyway, it was a dream and also it looks really cool to me.”

Fans will see the Falcon in all its youthful glory when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25.

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]