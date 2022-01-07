The Book of Boba Fett Actors Reveal Which Star Wars Characters They Want to See on the Series

Star Wars new event series The Book of Boba Fett is already thrilling fans with some big (if not unexpected) cameos, and the stars of the show are teasing that there could be some big additional cameos to come! However, even though dropping spoilers is strictly a no-go, Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen are willing to at least give fans a hint as to which Star Wars characters they would like to see Boba Fett and Fennec Shand interact with onscreen. Surprisingly, the two actors agreed that their bounty hunter/assassin characters should go straight to the big leagues of Star Wars crossovers…

When ComicBook.com got a chance to sit down with Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, they let us know that their wish-list of Star Wars characters to crossover with onscreen has one clear frontrunner:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So many [characters] I’m trying to think… our timeline. There’s still Darth Vader. This is my wish list,” Ming-Na Wen said. “You know, I’m not giving anything away. Right? Where our timeline is, who’s not gone yet? Just all the OGs. I’d love them. I love them all.

“Yeah, Darth [Vader],” Morrison concurred. “I think Boba worked for Darth for a bit, didn’t he?”

In terms of Star Wars movies, Boba Fett and Darth Vader only met briefly in The Empire Strikes Back when Boba was one of a handful of bounty hunters Vader recruited to hunt down Han Solo and Luke Skywalker. However, Star Wars‘ other media branches (animation, comics) have done a lot more work to further establish a connection between Boba Fett and Vader – connections that The Book of Boba Fett is already drawing upon. One of those connections is a comic story that saw Vader hire Boba Fett and Wookiee bounty hunter Black Krrsantan for jobs helping the Sith lord circumvent Emperor Palpatine.

“So yeah, that’d be cool, wouldn’t it? With Big Darth again,” Morrison added about the notion of Vader appearing in The Book of Boba Fett.

Even though Darth Vader is technically dead at the time that The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett take place, it would be possible for him to make an appearance in the show. The Book of Boba Fett has already shown that it is telling a storyline that dovetails between present-day action and flashbacks; how hard would it be to have one flashback feature Vader?

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.