Star Wars Leak Reportedly Spoils Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date

Star Wars fans may now know when Star Wars: The Bad Batch will return for its second season on Disney+. A new photo taken of what appears to be a recent issue of Star Wars Insider magazine suggests that the animated Star Wars series will return to Disney+ this spring. That could put its release between The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi or immediately after. Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the deviant clone troopers of Clone Force 99 and their ward, Omega, as they remain on the run following the rise of the Galactic Empire. The show’s first seasons depicted the transitional period between the Star Wars prequels and the original trilogy.

“Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney+ and ESPN+ in a statement announcing the show’s renewal in August 2021. “As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series.”

“The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch,” added executive producer Dave Filoni.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch features the voice of Dee Bradley Baker as the Bad Batch and Michelle Ang as Omega. It’s also seen its share of returning fan-favorite characters. Ming-Na Wen voiced Fennec Shand, whom she plays in live-action on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The first season also featured the return of Captain Rex and bounty hunter Cad Bane.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS), and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels), with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) serving as producers. Rau is also the supervising director. Corbett is the head writer.

Are you excited about the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch? Let us know in the comments. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+. Season 2 will seemingly follow this spring.