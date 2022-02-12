The Book of Boba Fett Images: The Good, the Bad and the Grogu

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett, “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger.” It’s the return of the Jedi in official images from the penultimate chapter in The Book of Boba Fett. After collecting Grogu from Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in The Mandalorian Season 2, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill and Graham Hamilton) has started teaching the foundling to master the Force at the site of the new Jedi Temple. Back on Tatooine, Freetown marshall Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) has a spaghetti Western-style showdown with feared bounty hunter Cad Bane (Corey Burton and Dorian Kingi) to keep the Pyke Syndicate’s spice off the planet.

As Grogu learns the way of the Force from Luke — saddled on his back like Master Yoda (Frank Oz) in The Empire Strikes Back — it’s under the watchful eye of “an old friend of the family”: Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson),former Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

Meanwhile, the Fett gotra prepares for war. After seizing the throne of Jabba the Hutt and replacing the crime boss as Daimyo of Mos Espa, Lord Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Master Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) hire recruitments before the storm breaks. Their enemies, the Pykes, slaughtered Fett’s tribe of Tusken Raiders and have hired his old mentor, Cad Bane, as their enforcer. Cobb Vanth is gunned down and seemingly killed as the war for the Tatooine territories gets underway.

Following Wednesday’s season finale of The Book of Boba Fett, “Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor,” Disney-Lucasfilm has released the first images from “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger.” See the stills in the gallery below and the concept art from the penultimate episode.

