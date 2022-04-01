Star Wars The Black Series Bundle Deals Are No April Fools Joke

It may be April 1st, but there are some serious deals happening right now on Star Wars: The Black Series action figure bundles. Entertainment Earth is celebrating their 26th anniversary today, and they’re offering this 3-piece trooper bundle and this 3-piece hero bundle for $50 each (28% to 33% off) with free US shipping when you use the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout. In fact, that code will offer free shipping on any order of $39 or more – including pre-orders. So you can go nuts with their entire Star Wars collection if you’re inclined to.

Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figures Trooper Bundle of 3 is a great army builder that includes an Elite Squad Trooper, Sith Jet Trooper, and an Imperial Incinerator Trooper figure. Order it here at Entertainment Earth for $50 (28% off)

Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figures Hero Bundle of 3 goes back to the early days with figures of Luke Skywalker & Ysalamiri (Heir to the Empire), Luke Skywalker (Yavin Ceremony, Star Wars), Jaxxon (Star Wars Comic Books). Order it here at Entertainment Earth for $50 (33% off)

Again, the $39+ free US shipping offer with code SPRINGFREE22 applies to pretty much everything at Entertainment Earth right now, so take advantage while you can. Additional 26th anniversary bundle deals are available right here.