Save 25% on The Black Series Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Exclusive Figure

Hasbro’s The Black Series Heavy Infantry Mandalorian figure is based on the badass new character that was introduced in the third episode of the wildly popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian. The figure went into backorder at Best Buy (exclusive) very quickly when it debuted, which was shortly after the episode entitled “The Sin” aired.

The good news is that the figure is back in stock at Best Buy with free 2-day shipping. What’s more, My Best Buy members (you can join for free here) can grab the figure with a 25% discount for a very limited time. When you’re logged into your account, you’ll see the option to apply the discount to the Black Series Heavy Infantry Mandalorian via this product page. Note that there are tons of other toys that are eligible for the 25% member offer. You can shop them all right here, or head straight for the Star Wars items.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to go bigger, keep in mind that Hot Toys has unveiled their sixth-scale take on the Heavy Infantry Mandalorian, and it is an absolute must-have for collectors. This top-of-the-line figure is new from the ground up and it comes complete with a jetpack, articulated heavy blaster with ammo belt, a blade, and a desert-themed figure base.

The Hot Toys TMS010 The Mandalorian 1/6th scale Heavy Infantry Mandalorian figure is available to pre-order here at Sideshow Collectibles for $281 with shipping slated for October – December 2020. Inside that link you’ll also find more high-end The Mandalorian collectibles.

Interestingly, the credits for The Mandalorian episode list the Heavy Infantry Mandalorian character as “Paz Vizla”, and the character is voiced by none other than The Mandalorian creator and writer Jon Favreau. Favreau previously voiced Rio in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Pre Vizsla in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Needless to say, the similarity between the names Pre Vizla and Paz Vizla must have some sort of significance. Time will tell.

New episodes of The Mandalorian will debut on Fridays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.