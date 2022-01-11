Star Wars: Upcoming The Book of Boba Fett Episode Was Co-Written by Dave Filoni

Many Star Wars fans, especially those who have kept their eyes on the world of animation, know quite well how talented of a storyteller Dave Filoni has proven himself to be over the years, with the upcoming Episode 6 of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett confirmed to be co-written by Filoni alongside Jon Favreau. Audiences have known that Filoni has been contributing to the series in a number of ways from a number of perspectives, but some fans will surely wonder if Filoni’s direct involvement with the episode could be related to the inclusion of characters he helped create in previous projects. Given the crossover nature of the entire Star Wars galaxy, we’re sure some fans are hoping this could mean an appearance by Ahsoka Tano or the bounty hunter Cad Bane, both of which were important figures in Filoni-developed series.

After only two episodes, the series has already managed to deliver some surprises. While the series premiere recounted how Boba Fett managed to survive the Sarlacc whose mouth he fell into famously in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the follow-up episode featured the live-action debut of the Wookiee Black Krrsantan, who had previously been relegated only to adventures in comic books. Given how unexpected such a live-action debut was, and the number of surprises witnessed throughout the events of The Mandalorian, we can’t really rule out any unexpected reveals, especially ones that could hint at characters which future Star Wars series could focus on.

Fans might be looking forward to seeing what Filoni brings to Episode 6, but star Temuera Morrison teased that the season finale will also bring some unexpected shocks, having previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter that the series is “full of surprises” and quipping, “Wait ’til Episode 7, wow!”

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premiere every Wednesday.

