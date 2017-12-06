‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Will Include An Alien Version Of Carrie Fisher’s Dog

During the press circuit for The Force Awakens, fans were not only reminded of how hilarious and charming Carrie Fisher was, but also grew to love her canine companion, Gary Fisher. The French bulldog and his dangling tongue became such an icon in his own right that The Last Jedi writer/director even snuck an alien version of the animal into a scene in the film.

With Canto Bight serving as a haven for a variety of bourgeoisie aliens from around the galaxy, Johnson thought a good way to show off the wealth of a specific alien was to give it an adorable accomplice, which looks like Fisher’s dog.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When a fan took to Twitter to ask Johnson about the creature, the filmmaker confirmed that this was, in fact, a tribute to Gary Fisher.

Following the sudden passing of Fisher late last year, not only did fans’ thoughts go out to her family and friends, but with how enamored the actress’ fans became with her pet, we couldn’t help wondering what would happen to the adorable dog. He first resided with her daughter, Billie Lourd, before moving in with Fisher’s assistant, Corby McCoin, in March.

The dog is so popular that he even has his own Instagram account, @garyfisher, which often posts tributes to the love he and Carrie shared.

The extravagant nature of Canto Bight makes a perfect place for Gary to appear, which showcases the diversity of the Star Wars galaxy.

Of the location, Johnson referred to it as “a Star Wars Monte Carlo–type environment, a little James Bond–ish, a little To Catch a Thief.” He added, “It was an interesting challenge, portraying luxury and wealth in this universe.”

As some of the locations featured in the teaser for The Last Jedi appeared to be bleak and desolate, the filmmaker wanted to offer a different interpretation of the galaxy, explaining, “I was thinking, O.K., let’s go ultra-glamour. Let’s create a playground, basically, for rich a**holes.”

Mark Hamill also couldn’t help but express the incredible feeling of visiting the set.

“The ones that are further away from people in costumes are the most fascinating,” Hamill explained of the series’ creature effects. “Those puppeteers are just amazing. There’s a scene in Episode VIII where, it’ll blow your mind. I don’t think I’ve ever been on a set that opulent in my life.”

Fans will see the alien version of Gary Fisher on the big screen when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

[H/T Nerdist]