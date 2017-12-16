Star Wars: Carrie Fisher’s Dog Reportedly “Recognized” Her During ‘The Last Jedi’ Screening

Carrie Fisher’s pet dog Gary reportedly “perked up” every time his mother appeared onscreen during a showing of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The late @carrieffisher‘s dog Gary just watched #TheLastJedi! He sat on Fisher’s former assistant’s lap during the film. She said his ears perked up every time she was on screen ❤️@starwars @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/2rCCGIi6Al — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) December 15, 2017

Reporter Veronica Miracle shared a video of the beloved French bulldog after a screening of the blockbuster at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

“The late Carrie Fisher‘s dog Gary just watched The Last Jedi,” Miracle wrote. “He sat on Fisher’s former assistant’s lap during the film. She said his ears perked up every time she was on screen.”

Fisher passed away last December at the age of 60. Gary is now cared for by Corby McCoin, Fisher’s former personal assistant.

A transformed Gary made a cameo appearance in The Last Jedi during the film’s Canto Bight sequence.

Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, revealed to TMZ the actress’ family found certain scenes from the new movie hard to watch.

The actress and screenwriter — best known for her role as feisty and heroic space princess-turned-war-general Leia Organa — received a touching dedication in her memory at the end of The Last Jedi‘s main credits.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing.