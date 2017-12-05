New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Preview Shows “Space Horses” Trampling Through Canto Bight

The latest trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi gives fans their first look at the “space horses” in action, and confirms some speculative reports first made during the film’s production.

The Chinese trailer for the new movie shows the new creatures known as Falthiers galloping through the streets of Canto Bight, crashing through a luxurious casino and sending the gamblers frantically running away. Check it out in the video above!

We previously saw glimpses of the Falthiers in set photos, showing Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) and Finn (John Boyega) riding a horse with prosthetics ears placed on its head. We finally saw them as they’re intended to be depicted in the behind-the-scenes footage for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, revealed at Disney’s D23 Expo earlier this summer.

The footage all but confirms a chase scene that has been rumored to be in this act of the film, with Rose and Finn riding one of the racing creatures while being pursued by Canto Bight police at high speeds.

That’s the only piece of new footage in this international trailer for the movie, but it does do something interesting we’ve yet to see in the promotion for the film thus far.

The beginning of the trailer consists of clips from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, rehashing some of the most important moments of that movie’s plot which are likely to be relevant in the upcoming film.

It’s all very reminiscent of the second trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens released just two months before the film hit theaters, which does well to build the mood and tension before kicking off with an edit most fans should be familiar with by now.

We won’t have to wait long to find out more about the falthiers, the porgs, the vulptices, the Caretakers, and other new creatures. Perhaps we’ll even find out more about Supreme Leader Snoke or maybe who Rey’s parents are. But let’s face it, that’s all secondary to the awesome new creatures debuting in the film.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres on December 15.