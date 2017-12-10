Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Comforting Kelly Marie Tran on the Red Carpet Will Warm Your Heart

I feel strange posting a private moment, like this. But this level of emotion, met with this level of support, is @StarWars encapsulated. pic.twitter.com/lYd1bCcr1V — janina gavankar (@Janina) December 10, 2017

Kelly Marie Tran is receiving her first big break as an actor with a role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And at tonight’s red carpet event for the world premiere, she was understandably emotional.

Luckily, she found some support from franchise star Daisy Ridley, who was on hand to offer a hug that is surely the most heartwarming moment that took place at the event. Check it out in the video above, posted by Star Wars Battlefront II‘s Janina Gavankar.

This isn’t Ridley’s first rodeo, but she’s been in Tran’s shoes before. Just two years ago, her life changed when she appeared as Rey for the first time in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and the role catapulted her to superstardom.

Tran had a moment during the live feed of the red carpet event when she started crying while being interviewed by The Star Wars Show‘s Andi Gutierrez. That Ridley was on hand to comfort her co-star is pretty heartwarming, and it’s amazing to see it captured on camera.

Despite having never seen a Star Wars movie before her casting, Tran is taking to the chaotic frenzy that surrounds the franchise very well.

We previously spoke with the actor about her experiences in the fandom, and she praised those who make Star Wars the phenomenon that it is as supportive.

“The amount of support that I’ve gotten from people, even though they haven’t seen me do anything, it means a lot and it makes me emotional thinking about it,” Tran said. “I don’t know that I’m deserving of that sort of support right away. And Mark Hamill and I have kind of talked about that and just how incredible it is to have people love something so much and then to be a part of it. I can’t even describe it.”

It will be fun to watch Tran’s career take off after appearing in this movie.

Fans will be able to see her debut as Rose when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.