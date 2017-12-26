‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Director Was Terrified To Destroy Kylo Ren’s Mask

Star Wars: The Last Jedi made several creative decisions, including one particular choice for Kylo Ren.

At one point during the film, Ren disposes of his trademark helmet, a look that quickly became a favorite of fans as far as merchandise and toy sales went. The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson reveals in the Art of Star Wars hardcover book that the decision presented some inherent risks of alienating fans.

“That was the big design choice with Kylo: losing the mask,” Johnson said. “It was a little terrifying because, by the time we were making the movie, the first film had come out and every kid was wearing Kylo Ren masks on Halloween. It was the symbol of the movie on packaging. And I love the helmet. But the whole premise of this film is that you’re getting inside this guy a bit more. More than that, Rey is seeing there’s more to him than she thought. And Adam Driver is one of my favorite actors working today. The notion of getting the mask off of him so we don’t have to deal with it and can look into his eyes seemed really important.”

Earlier on in The Last Jedi, Supreme Leader Snoke lays into Kylo Ren about his failure to apprehend Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Not only does he berate him, he makes Ren take off his helmet, revealing the scar that Rey left on his face from their fight in the forest. Snoke says he had the potential to be Vader but is instead nothing but a child.

Afer their confrontation, Ren is taking the elevator down and smashes his helmet against the wall numerous times. When the elevator opens he departs without it, as it is smashed to bits on the floor. He doesn’t don a mask again in the movie, but the mask could always make a return in the next film.

