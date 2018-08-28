Star Wars: Oscar Isaac Says It’s Hard Watching “His Man” Finn Kiss Someone Else

Ever since the new characters debuted in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, many fans have been clearly divided into two distinct camps when it comes to shipping: Rey and Finn, or Finn and Poe.

A huge wrench was thrown into those plans in Star Wars: The Last Jedi when the “Big Deal” of the Resistance fostered a relationship with Rose Tico, and Poe Dameron actor Oscar Isaac admitted it was difficult to watch.

During the BAFTA Q&A for The Last Jedi, Isaac spoke about his role in the movie and “trusting the process” as guided by writer/director Rian Johnson, also adding insight into Carrie Fisher’s role in the film.

“We had a chance to rehearse before hand,” said Isaac. “I remember really fondly with Carrie, us going into Rian’s office and just going through the scenes and improvising and trying different things.

“Those would be so great because Carrie was a great writer as well and she would just go off in these places and to be able to play like that with her and… the scenes became very dirty suddenly, and it was just great to see Rian try to wrangle all of that energy, it was great.”

The actor admitted that he had some trouble watching Finn and Rose get intimate during the Battle of Crait at the film’s climax.

“Look, it was a little difficult to see my man kiss somebody else, but, you know, you gotta give up control… you got to watch some stuff you don’t want to watch some times,” Isaac added.

The actor is adding fuel to the flames for those who shipped Finn and Poe together after their friendship began in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But now that Rose is in the picture, it looks like that romance — and the potential Finn and Rey ship — could be in jeopardy.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters.