Star Wars: John Boyega Wants to See Finn in a Relationship With Rey in ‘Episode IX’

The Force Awakens introduced audiences to Finn and Rey, two characters who immediately formed a connection that extended into The Last Jedi. The film may have started with Finn hoping to track down Rey, but his adventures with Rose ignited new feelings in the former Stormtrooper, with Rose offering Finn a kiss in the film’s finale. While he’s unclear what direction the Episode IX script will take, John Boyega would personally like to see his character end up with Rey.

“Because Finn is the one character, for me, who has a distinct, unique relationship with everybody,” Boyega shared with SlashFilm of the many potential romantic relationships for his character. “He had this kind of banterous relationship with Han, then he has this loving relationship with Rey. Now with Rose, it feels like he has this great relationship. Personally? Rey. Yeah, Rey.”

Episode IX director J.J. Abrams recently confirmed that the script had been completed for his film, yet Boyega claims he’s unaware of what the future holds for his character.

“I really don’t know, but I’m going to try to meet him on my trip to L.A. before I head to China just for him to talk me through what his plans are, because I’m so intrigued to hear what he wants to do,” Boyega shared.

Some fans noted that, while The Force Awakens was a satisfying experience, it felt too similar to the films that came before it. Abrams has promised his new film will deliver adventure and excitement in all-new ways.

“I had no intention to return,” Abrams explained to Rolling Stone. “But when the opportunity presented itself to finish a story that we had begun with these new characters, to tell the last chapter of their story, it felt like there was a chance to do it in a way where we could go beyond, and do better than we did in [Episode VII].”

When Lucasfilm announced that Colin Trevorrow was no longer attached to Episode IX, a variety of names were thrown out by fans regarding who could take on the responsibility. Many of these names included former filmmakers in the franchise, with Abrams’ experience on The Force Awakens seemingly being a big factor in his decision to accept the duty.

“I learned so much in that movie and I saw that this was a chance to sort of realize something that we hadn’t quite achieved – and part of that was it was simply the beginning of these new characters and their story,” Abrams added. “The opportunity to sort of take what we had learned, to take the feeling of who these characters are and what they are and give them a final chapter that felt in the spirit of what we begun? It was too delicious of an opportunity to pass up.”

We’ll see what the future holds for Finn when Episode IX hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

