‘Star Wars’ Closed Captioned Screening Settles a ‘The Last Jedi’ Debate

Even though Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been in theaters for over a week, fans still have plenty of unanswered questions about it. Thankfully, a closed-captioning machine may have just solved one debate.

As fans who have seen The Last Jedi know, the film features one memorable moment where Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is shirtless. But for some, the dialogue in the scene isn’t 100% clear, with fans debating whether or not Rey (Daisy Ridley) asks Kylo to put on a “towel” or a “cowl” during their Force Skype call.

But it seems like a closed-captioned screening of The Last Jedi might have provided the answer. According to an anonymous Facebook exchange, shared by Reddit user wreckingballheart, the captions indicate that Rey asks Kylo to “put on a cowl or something.”

Admittedly, this is a pretty small conundrum in the grand scheme of The Last Jedi, but it’s certainly something that fans have wanted answered. It also isn’t the first time that some sort of transcription or translation has solved a debate related to the film.

When the title The Last Jedi was first debuted back in February, many speculated as to whether it was a singular or plural context. Thankfully, fans got some sort of answer in the international titles for the film, which seemed to place “Jedi” in a plural context (similar to how it is actually used in the film).

To the surprise of some fans, Kylo’s shirtless scene has become quite a topic of conversation in the days since The Last Jedi‘s release. But according to director Rian Johnson, there’s a very good reason for that unexpected moment.

“It’s all about those Force connection scenes.” Johnson explained. “The keyword being intimacy. And the idea that this was a way to just, why not step that up? The idea that, what’s even more uncomfortable having a conversation face to face with a person you don’t want to, is if they’re half-naked during it, while you’re having to do it. And so it was just another way of kind of disrobing Kylo literally and figuratively a little bit more, and pushing that sense of these conversations becoming increasingly more intimate.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.