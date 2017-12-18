The Internet Reacts To Kylo Ren’s Shirtless Scene in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Fans are still processing the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi — including one particular moment from Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Partway through the saga’s latest installment, Kylo and Rey (Daisy Ridley) are continuing to have their sort of “Force Skype calls.” After awkwardly realizing that the two are connecting once again, Rey asks Kylo if he can “put on a cowl or something”. The camera then cuts to Kylo, standing completely shirtless, in what appears to be his bedroom on Supreme Leader Snoke’s (Andy Serkis) ship.

Compared to his actions in the rest of The Last Jedi, Kylo’s shirtless scene is definitely a less significant thing. Still, the new look (which almost looked completely different, by the way) has sparked quite a reaction from fans. Some enjoyed the sight of seeing Adam Driver shirtless, while others just found themselves laughing at the moment. Here’s a round up of some of our favorite tweets about Kylo Ren’s shirtless scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

@maryelanjela

literally my reaction after seeing kylo ren shirtless pic.twitter.com/nF9xMf72lQ — Angela (@maryelanjela) December 13, 2017

@qrandbudapest

can’t believe shirtless kylo ren in tlj had us all shook to the core i remember my eyes literally popping when that scene came on screen i wasnt prepared — kyra (@qrandbudapest) December 18, 2017

@SaiSaixChan

*****THE LAST JEDI SPOILERS******

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

…….. kylo ren’s completely random shirtless scene made me laugh b/c of how totally unnecessary it was — Sai ✨ (@SaiSaixChan) December 15, 2017

@katiecakes24_

I heard there’s a shirtless Kylo Ren scene in #TheLastJedi. I guess Matt was right pic.twitter.com/jYj3SdzK32 — Katie Mullin ??❄️☃️ (@katiecakes24_) December 13, 2017

@aloneaureum

i’m so glad i didn’t have food watching the last jedi today because i would’ve 100% choked on something when shirtless kylo ren popped outta no where — hannah (@aIoneaureum) December 14, 2017

@twenttyonerose

yo Kylo stans I’m really happy that you all got that shirtless Kylo scene but hear me out i think Poe Dameron deserved that shirtless scene — Poe Dameron/saw TLJ (@twenttyonerose) December 18, 2017

@gonegirlscat

shirtless kylo really looked like a raw chicken with tights — bug in the system (@gonegirlscat) December 16, 2017

@lynzfrazer

Shirtless Kylo Ren got me like pic.twitter.com/cC4RVPHoqo — Mrs L Claus ??? (@lynzfrazer) December 15, 2017

@kacilouwho11

Kylo Ren: A Kylo Ren Story (2018)



2 hr, 1 min Action, Fantasy



Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) throws a tantrum destroying lots of shit shirtless. — Kaci Marie (@kacilouwho11) December 15, 2017

@IDIOT_TEEN

when does shirtless kylo ren action figure come out — boo (@IDlOT_TEEN) December 16, 2017

@RawritzAbigail

Star Wars Spoilers??

That shirtless Kylo Ren scene made me laugh, his pants were so damn high he looked like some wannabe emo Steve Urkel. #TheLastJedi — a击 (@RawritzAbigail) December 18, 2017

@passioncyutea