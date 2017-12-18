Star Wars

The Internet Reacts To Kylo Ren’s Shirtless Scene in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Fans are still processing the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi — including one particular […]

By

Fans are still processing the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi — including one particular moment from Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Partway through the saga’s latest installment, Kylo and Rey (Daisy Ridley) are continuing to have their sort of “Force Skype calls.” After awkwardly realizing that the two are connecting once again, Rey asks Kylo if he can “put on a cowl or something”. The camera then cuts to Kylo, standing completely shirtless, in what appears to be his bedroom on Supreme Leader Snoke’s (Andy Serkis) ship.

Compared to his actions in the rest of The Last Jedi, Kylo’s shirtless scene is definitely a less significant thing. Still, the new look (which almost looked completely different, by the way) has sparked quite a reaction from fans. Some enjoyed the sight of seeing Adam Driver shirtless, while others just found themselves laughing at the moment. Here’s a round up of some of our favorite tweets about Kylo Ren’s shirtless scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

@maryelanjela

@qrandbudapest

@SaiSaixChan

@katiecakes24_

@aloneaureum

@twenttyonerose

@gonegirlscat

@lynzfrazer

@kacilouwho11

@IDIOT_TEEN

@RawritzAbigail

@passioncyutea

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts