‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: You Can Make Your Own Thala-Siren Green Milkshake

If Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s green milk looked just too delicious for you, you’re in luck.

The official Star Wars website recently shared a recipe for “Thala-Siren Milkshakes”, courtesy of food blogger Jenn Fujikawa. The treat is inspired by the pretty memorable milk-giving creatures from The Last Jedi.

The recipe essentially involves making your own vanilla/almond flavored ice cream (with quite a bit of green food coloring), and then melting it back down into a milkshake. If you want to go the extra mile, you can add whipped cream, white chocolate, and silver sanding sugar on top.

For the most part, the recipe seems pretty simple, even with the task of making your own ice cream seeming pretty daunting. And considering just how much Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) liked the green milk within The Last Jedi, it’s safe to say that the effort will be worth it.

As it turns out, the Thala-Sirens ended up being a pretty intricate thing to bring to life on film, as creature designer Neal Scalan revealed during an interview last month.

“One would operate the shoulders and the flippers at the top and the other person would operate the belly and the milking mechanism or the udder mechanism at the bottom,” Scanlan explained. “It’s the only creature I’ve ever flown by helicopter. We had two puppeteers on the outside, one did the head from a rocky position at the top—he had the head on a rod—and there were two other puppeteers at the bottom that did the bottom flippers.”

“There were the only three other people on the set, and then Mark [Hamill] and Daisy [Ridley] came and acted out the scene,” Scanlan continued. “And when Mark, as you know, wanted delivery of the milk from the udder, then the puppeteer on the inside duly obliged.”

These Thala-Siren milkshakes aren’t the only The Last Jedi-themed recipes that the Star Wars website has shared. They previously gave fans the steps to make “Porg Chops” (something that seems a little traumatizing, considering that one scene in The Last Jedi), as well as BB-9E shaped cookies. Combined, those three things might not be the most nutritious meal, but they’ll certainly make a Star Wars fan happy.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.