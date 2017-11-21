Star Wars: Rian Johnson Avoids Confirming a Luke and Leia Reunion in ‘The Last Jedi’

The Force Awakens saw Carrie Fisher‘s Leia Organa and Harrison Ford’s Han Solo reunite on screen for the first time since 1983’s Return of the Jedi, marking an emotional moment for devout fans. Unfortunately, fans didn’t get to see Mark Hamill‘s Luke Skywalker join the party, as he was isolated on Ahch-To. Not wanting to ruin any surprises for fans, The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson refused to confirm whether or not the Skywalker twins would share the screen in the sequel.

“It’s nice seeing them on the cover though. Even if all we have is that,” Johnson told Entertainment Weekly about the potential reunion of the characters.

Whether the filmmaker was being coy or was hinting that audiences shouldn’t get their hopes up about the reunion is unclear, but we’re only a month away from finding out for ourselves. Johnson also went on to point out that the bond between their characters goes much deeper than shared DNA, as that was a bond only discovered in the final film.

“It was only at the end of Jedi that they became of aware of this bond,” Johnson pointed out. “The real bond is that they’re Luke and Leia. They’ve gone through this adventure together. They’ve been through some rough stuff together.”

Earlier this year, John Boyega might have accidentally confirmed that the pair do, in fact, share scenes together.

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about how the film handled sending off Carrie Fisher’s character following her sudden passing late last year, Boyega explained, “I think the sendoff is really cool. Even before she passed away, I’d see her in scenes and be like, ‘This is really cool for both Carrie and Mark,’ who are the last two original leads [alive in the franchise].”

It’s important to note that Boyega begins explaining what it was like to specifically see Fisher’s scenes and immediately incorporates Mark Hamill into the discussion without prompting. It’s possible Boyega merely meant he’s excited about both of their roles, but it’s also possible that he implied “her scenes” included interactions between Fisher and Hamill.

He continues, “I felt like they deserve more and more — they’ve been doing this for a while and have been the beating heart of something special, and I just feel like [The Last Jedi] pays homage to them in general. But unfortunately, now that she’s passed, it does have a deeper meaning.”

He added, “I think the fans are going to appreciate that.”

The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

