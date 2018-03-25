Star Wars: Mark Hamill Can’t Watch ‘The Last Jedi’ Sibling Reunion

Following Carrie Fisher’s sudden passing in late 2016, fans heading into The Last Jedi knew they would be witnessing the iconic actress’ final portrayal of Leia Organa, making every moment she was on screen even more memorable. Co-star Mark Hamill was so emotionally affected by watching the film unfold that he couldn’t bring himself to watch the final scenes he shared with his on-screen sister.

“I can’t watch that scene. It’s just, you know, takes me out of the movie completely,” Hamill shared with Entertainment Tonight. “I’ll get over it, but she’ll be forever missed and she’s irreplaceable.”

Despite Luke showing reservations about aiding the Resistance when Rey first visited him on Ahch-To, the former Jedi had a change of heart in his final moments and projected an image of himself to Crait, distracting Kylo Ren long enough for his former allies to escape. During a brief interaction with Leia, Luke handed his sister a projection of Han Solo’s dice from the Millennium Falcon and kissed her on the forehead.

The actor also confirmed that the loving gesture was something he improvised while shooting the scene.

“I didn’t decide it and say, ‘Can I do this?’ I mean, in the take — I don’t know if we rehearsed it or not, but it just happened,” Hamill shared. “I was standing up and they weren’t ready for it. They said, ‘No, do that again.’ And we did it for a second take, and like I said, it was just spontaneous.”

This wasn’t the only improvisation Hamill added to the film, as he also wanted to ensure he got to have a brief moment of recognition with C-3PO before he departed the saga.

“Initially, I didn’t acknowledge Threepio, I walked right past him. I said, ‘Rian, look it, after all those years of service, even though we haven’t been in contact in recent years, Threepio was the closest to a sidekick I had,’” Hamill noted. “Harrison had Chewie and I had Artoo and Threepio, but he’s so accommodating and so collaborative. He said, ‘Oh, absolutely, you should go over there.’ We didn’t really have time to script anything…just to acknowledge him, and that’s what I did.”

The actor ultimately did nothing more than offer his old friend a wink, which he believed was the most natural way of saying goodbye.

“I don’t remember actually doing that and I did. That’s that best kind of spontaneity that you can have,” Hamill admitted. “When you don’t say, ‘Okay, I’m gonna go in and wink at him.’ What happened, happened. I thought, ‘Should I put my hand on his shoulder? Should I shake hands with him?’ There’s a solemnity to that moment and you don’t want to trivialize it in any way. That was special. Obviously, it would have been fun to work with [C-3PO actor] Tony Daniels a little bit more. He’s very amusing, to say the least.”

