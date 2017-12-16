Angry Star Wars Fans Storm Theater Lobby Over ‘The Last Jedi’ Sound Problems

As integral to any narrative, character or visual effect, the sounds of Star Wars are unique and recognizable, with the film’s opening title giving goosebumps to anyone who hears it. Unfortunately, one group of fans at a theater in Burbank, California were denied that experience when a malfunction prevented the sound from playing for the first 20 minutes, resulting in fans storming the lobby with such ferocity that the police had to be called to maintain the peace.

***WARNING: The below video from the lobby contains foul language***

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the event unfolding on opening night, this specific screening was much more heavily-anticipated than an average screening, leading to the passionate anger about the situation from fans.

As the fans hurled obscenities and insults at theater staff, guests were offered a full refund for the incident.

Due to the popularity of the film, not everyone had the luxury of merely checking out another screening and demanded that the film be started over.

It’s unclear whether the theater couldn’t start the screening over due to technical limitations or if starting the film over would result in complications with subsequent screenings, but the theater refused to accommodate these requests.

Interestingly, even fans who did get the chance to see the film this weekend are equally as angry, as the new film’s shocking twists and turns have caused a passionate backlash against the series.

On the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has earned a 93% positive rating from critics, tying it with the original Star Wars and The Force Awakens. The audience score, on the other hand, is at 56% with over 70,000 votes. These scores are tabulated by determining how many users rated the film a 3.5 or higher out of a possible 5.

This audience score makes it the lowest out of all nine live-action films in the series.

Making the data more interesting is that every other installment in the saga has a difference between its critic score and audience score of no more than 15 percentage points, yet the difference for The Last Jedi is nearly 40 points.

Whether the fans in the video above have seen the film by now is yet to be seen, but hopefully they don’t take out their ire on the film itself.

The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

[H/T CBS Los Angeles]