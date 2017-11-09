Star Wars: New ‘The Last Jedi’ Photo Reveals Hints of Rose’s Past

With 2015’s The Force Awakens, fans not only got to see some of their favorite characters from the Star Wars saga once again, but we also got to see all-new characters that were just as exciting, helping usher in a new set of stories for a new generation. This year’s The Last Jedi aims to continue that trend, with one of the biggest new additions to the saga being Rose Tico, played by Kelly Marie Tran.

Details about the character are pretty sparse, with audiences having learned that she’s a mechanic for the Resistance who has regularly proven her resourcefulness. Based on images and footage we’ve seen of Rose, we know that she’ll head to Canto Bight with Finn (John Boyega) to pull off a secretive mission.

Entertainment Weekly shared an all-new photo of Rose, in addition to speaking with the actress to detail her character’s past.

“Something that I really like about Rose, she’s sort of always on a mission. She is a very practical person, she’s very pragmatic,” Tran described of her character.

“That is definitely something that is significant to Rose’s backstory…”

In Entertainment Weekly‘s exclusive image, we see Tran in a ship with Finn, with both characters looking quite concerned. One of the standout elements of the image is Rose’s crescent-shaped necklace, which seems like a dangerous accessory for a mechanic to adorn.

“That is definitely something that is significant to Rose’s backstory,” Tran pointed out. “It is an object that she kind of has throughout the film and it is representative of more than the object itself to her. So, yeah, that’s all I can say. It has significance that is, to me, something that means more than just what the object itself is.”

Rose isn’t the only character wearing jewelry in The Last Jedi, with multiple characters being spotted with accessories not often seen in the Star Wars saga. A fan took to Twitter to ask writer/director Rian Johnson about the decision, which he credited to the late Carrie Fisher.

“In rehearsals Carrie grabbed my arm and told me with great urgency that we needed ‘space jewelry,’” Johnson revealed. “I thought that was a fabulous idea. So.”

“The journey that she and Finn go seems pretty impossible…”

Despite being a reliable member of the Resistance, Rose’s mission with Finn might be a riskier endeavor than making sure all X-wings are ready for battle.

“The journey that she and Finn go seems pretty impossible, you can tell in this moment that she’s very much aware of the dangers that they are about to face, but she’s also logically in her mind problem-solving on the way,” Tran confessed.

In The Force Awakens, audiences saw Finn getting in over his head, while also comically reminding his allies the dangers of their missions. Rose might not have the same sense of humor as Finn, having lived on the brink of danger for most of her life.

“She knows exactly, probably, how many things can go wrong in a situation,” Tran shared.

We’ll see much more of Rose when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15th.

