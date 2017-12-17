Theater Gives Refunds After Drunk Star Wars Fans Ruin ‘The Last Jedi’

After two years of anticipation (and a whole lot of fan theories), Star Wars: The Last Jedi is officially here. But for fans in one screening in Llanelli, Wales, the experience didn’t go exactly as planned.

Llanelli’s Odeon theater recently had to refund a theater of fans, after their The Last Jedi screening was interrupted by very drunk attendees.

“They were drunk coming in, but they were absolutely annihilated by the end of the film,” one anonymous moviegoer told WalesOnline. “I knew there would be trouble right from the start. We were sat in our seats, very excited to see the new film. I’d booked the tickets a month in advance and we had our Star Wars T-shirts on – it was a big deal to us. Then I noticed these two men come into the theatre. They had loads of cans with them.”

According to the female attendee, the pair put the rest of the theater in an awkward situation, as people were afraid to confront the pair about their loud behavior.

“The guy in front asked them to be quiet, and they would be for a couple of minutes, but then they would start up again – swearing at the screen! They were so drunk that I don’t think they had a clue what was going on.” The woman explained. “I think that nobody wanted to antagonise the situation because there were so many kids there. There was one child sat near us who was celebrating his birthday, so his day was ruined. I certainly didn’t want to argue with two drunk blokes because I had my daughter with me.”

“Perhaps if it had been a late-night screening more people would have stood up to them and told them where to go.” The woman continued. I’ve never seen anything like that before. I’ve never seen anything like that at a football match, never mind at the cinema.”

But thankfully, Odeon was able to make it up to the remainder of the moviegoers, offering them a complete refund and free tickets.

“We can confirm that a minor disturbance took place during a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at ODOEN Llanelli on Friday afternoon,” Paul Gilbert, the theater’s general manager, said in a statement. “Our team responded to the situation and the problem was resolved. We have apologised to anyone affected by the disturbance, and following the screening offered full refunds and free passes to return to the cinema. We look forward to welcoming them back again soon.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.