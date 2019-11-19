Jimmy Kimmel Gets Called out by Star Wars Fan Over Inaccurate Baby Yoda Reference

It’s only been a week since Disney+ launched and brought The Mandalorian to screens around the world, but even in that short time the Star Wars has given the people something they can all unite behind: Baby Yoda. Soon after the precious cinnamon roll of a creature appeared on screen, fans lit up social media declaring their appreciation for the adorable 50-year-old infant from the name-unknown species that the beloved Jedi Master Yoda belonged to. That lack of a species name is important, though, because that’s the other thing that been making the rounds on social media as some fans protest the use of the name “Baby Yoda” because the baby isn’t Yoda, just like Yoda and it’s that technical inaccuracy that Jimmy Kimmel gets called out on in a hilarious moment on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

During Kimmel’s opening monologue, he talks about the nearly universal popularity of Baby Yoda and suggests that Baby Yoda might be the one thing that can united us all, defuse tension in families, and perhaps even become the leader of the free world. However, he’s quickly shut down by a “Star Wars fan” in the audience who feels compelled to Yoda-splain the situation and, well, you can check it out for yourself in the video above.

As you can see, the “fan” gets pretty passionate about correcting Kimmel, even getting up and heading onto the stage to continue explaining that while the baby could be a clone, it’s still not technically Baby Yoda. It’s a pretty hilarious part of the monologue — especially when the fan declares “Han Shot first!” as he’s (pretend) hauled off the stage, but as is many of Kimmel’s opening monologues, it’s also pretty on the nose for what’s been transpiring online. As more and more fans become enamored of Baby Yoda and take to the internet to share their love for the surprising and adorable character, there are more and more people who feel the need to Yoda-splain.

And, yes, we know Baby Yoda isn’t really Baby Yoda. Yoda did, in fact, die at the age of 900 in Return of the Jedi and yes, The Mandalorian is set only five years after that film meaning it’s not Yoda as a baby. But the fact remains that we don’t have a name for Yoda’s species, and he is the most recognized member of his kind. Of course people are going to call the creature Baby Yoda. It works for now, though The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau has teased that the character will be an important one with a significant place in the show’s larger narrative.

“I wanted to surprise people, and I wanted to — well, there are bigger arcs that go through the whole season and the whole throw of the show,” Favreau told Collider recently. “So as fun as it is to reveal new characters and surprise them, it also fits into a larger narrative about what’s going on in the galaxy after the revolution, and this is an important character.”

Maybe Baby Yoda really will unite us all.

