Save 25% on Star Wars: The Mandalorian Black Series Figures and Funko Pops

The Disney+ streaming service launched yesterday, and it turns out that the demand was even higher than expected. Naturally, one of the biggest draws was the new Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian, which also seems to have lived up to the hype.

That having been said, the recently released wave of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Hasbro Black Series figures and Funko Pops is part of a Best Buy promotion that offers 25% off any single toy for Best Buy members until November 16th (you can join here for free – you must be logged in to see the discount and you must click on the offer coupon on the product page before adding it to your cart). This coupon brings items like The Black Series IG-11 figure down to $14.99 and The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian AT-ST Raider down to $59.99 – both all-time lows. Plus, shipping is free on everything. But that’s not all…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Inside this link you’ll find The Mandalorian lineup of Funko Pops and The Mandalorian Black Series figure, which is, unfortunately, part of a “figure chosen at random” shipping assortment (Offworld Jawa is also available in the assortment). However, the way around that would be to use the coupon on this page in-store and choose the figure manually. Again, take advantage of this deal while you can because it ends on November 16th.

For more on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, click here to check out our extensive coverage. If you don’t have Disney+ yet and you want to check out The Mandalorian for yourself, you can try it out here. A synopsis for the show reads:

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.