Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Thanks Fans For Embracing Cara Dune

The first-ever live-action Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, premiered last month on Disney+ and has been a huge hit with fans. Seven of the first season's eight episodes have already dropped, and two of them features Gina Carano as Cara Dune, a former shock trooper who served in the Alliance to help restore the Republic after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The actor best known for her roles in Deadpool and Fast & Furious 6 has been sharing a lot of fun posts about the new Star Wars series on social media, and her latest is a piece of fan art with a heartfelt message thanking fans for embracing the show and her character.

"I just wanted to thank all the #caradune artwork, cosplays, positive words and energy coming in from all over the place out there. I want you to know I feel it and it's melted my heart and restored even more fire in my blood to keep going.. I am so grateful beyond words but I know if you have any sense of me you can imagine how incredibly full my heart is and how absolutely inspired I am by all you. I think there is a lot of hope to be had for all of us moving forward into a new decade.. hope you're all smiling and breathing deep. We've made it this far and there are so many more adventures to come. We in this together. 🌹 (anyone know who this artist is so I can give them due credit)," Carano wrote.

Based on the comments, it doesn't look like Carano has found the artist yet, but many other people commented on the post:

"Loving your character in the series," @repete94 wrote.

"I hope to see more of Cara! You rock," @stela_l added.

"Love your words, truly touching," @scofri2 added.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first seven episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+.

