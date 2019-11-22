Star Wars: The Mandalorian Producer Teases That Baby Yoda’s Backstory Will Be Kept Mysterious

When something new makes its way into the continuity of a popular franchise there is an impulse to dissect it, both the creatives behind that series and the fans often feel a need to reveal every piece of lore and every extrapolation about any given development. This holds especially true for Star Wars, which has seen background characters in films with only a few seconds of screen time go on to become mythic figures with grand back stories (looking at YOU Wilrow Hood). With the latest major splash in Star Wars fandom being none other than “Baby Yoda” from The Mandalorian, it would be easy for Disney and Lucasfilm to see the characters popularity and run it into the ground. Luckily it seems that’s not their intention.

Speaking with ET about the series, executive producer and director Dave Filoni revealed that, despite what some might assume will happen, they won’t be answering every conceivable question about the young Force-sensitive creature.

“It’s exciting but I think there’s a lot of responsibility around it. I mean one of the reasons that I really got interested in this story that Jon as pitched was the subject of this child, and just knowing George (Lucas) and how important the character of Yoda is to him I wanted to make sure that I could help shepherd this idea. I think we still want to keep a lot of things a mystery, we don’t want to go around answering things and making him less special but let’s tell a story that’s interesting and compelling and add to this great galaxy.”

Filoni also spoke about keeping the character a secret, which ended up being the reason that no official merchandise for the character was available to coincide with the first episode’s premiere (though don’t worry, official apparel and accessories with the character will be available very soon).

“That was a big secret to keep but Jon and I were pretty adamant that it would be the best thing for fans if we could get them to the finish line and they could experience it in the episode.”

The Mandalorian‘s first season will debut new episodes weekly on the Disney+ platform, with new episodes typically arriving every Friday on the service, except for episode 6 which will be released on Wednesday, December 18 (ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). The season one finale for The Mandalorian will debut on Friday, December 27, with season two already officially in the works at Lucasfilm and Disney+.

The Mandalorian‘s first season features episodes directed by Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi. The series stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Taika Waititi, Omid Abtahi, and Giancarlo Esposito.

