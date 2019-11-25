Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Pedro Pascal Reveals How He Feels About Being Outshined by Baby Yoda

The Mandalorian has already introduced so many new elements into the Star Wars galaxy, including a certain pint-sized creature. The first three episodes have followed the adventures of The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), and “The Child”, a mysterious member of Yoda’s species who has been affectionately dubbed “Baby Yoda”. In the weeks since The Mandalorian first debuted, audiences have taken quite a liking to Baby Yoda, with the creature’s facial expressions and mannerisms stealing nearly every scene its in — which seems to be totally fine by Pascal. On Sunday, Pascal took to Twitter to respond to a fan’s question about whether or not he feels “outshined” by Baby Yoda. As he put it, he’s “cool [with] it”.

I’m cool w it — Pedro Pascal (@PedroPascal1) November 24, 2019

The nature of Baby Yoda’s arrival certainly surprised The Mandalorian viewers, as the reveal was essentially kept a secret up until the pilot episode premiered. Which, according to series creator Jon Favreau, was all part of the plan.

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that,” Favreau recently explained. “So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

“It’s heartbreakingly beautiful,” Werner Herzog, who portrays The Client on the series, said in an interview earlier this month. “And I saw two technicians operating it remotely. One was for the eyes and the mouth, the other was for other facial expressions, it’s a phenomenal technical achievement, and beyond the technological achievement it’s heartbreaking.”

“I don’t know…but on the set it looked absolutely convincing,” Herzog continued. “It made you cry when you saw it.”

