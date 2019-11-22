Star Wars: The Mandalorian Features SPOILERS Joining an Epic Battle

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was an explosive installment in the new Disney+ series, showing even more glimpses of the titular bounty hunter’s past and how it affects the character. The episode also further explored Mandalorian culture that has previously been restricted to the animated series, showing how far this society of noble warriors has fallen and what they’re willing to do to protect themselves. If you’re a fan of the Mandalorian storylines from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star War Rebels, then you will likely enjoy the latest episode of the live-action series and how it furthers the storyline.

The first episode of The Mandalorian made a mention of an event referred to as “The Purge,” which is somewhat surprising in the context of the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. We’ve seen struggles on Mandalore, but those two animated series have positioned the culture in a place of prosperity after struggling against the tyranny of the Trade Federation and the Empire.

But in The Mandalorian, their society is in tatters and in hiding, forcing the survivors into camping out in underground bunkers where they’re discouraged from showing up in public. After the Purge, they collectively decide that they should hide their numbers because the survival of their race is most important.

They also covet the famed Beskar metal, a material that’s native to Mandalore and has since become scarce. The payments that the Mandalorian receives are all imprinted with the sigil of the Empire, despite their fall after the events of Return of the Jedi. And when the bounty hunter returns to their hidden community with enough metal to reforge his armor, other Mandalorians are incredulous of his reward.

Some believe they are cowards, hiding out despite the fall of the Empire, though others maintain the idea that survival is paramount and that they need to continue to preserve their culture for the future.

All of that, of course, goes to hell when the Mandalorian mounts a rescue and escape mission for the baby Yoda creature, finding himself surrounded by many bounty hunters who are all looking forward to the payment that will come for securing the Force-sensitive creature.

And that’s when his fellow Mandalorians finally decide to come out of hiding. The surviving members of the armor-clad society decide to help their fellow warrior because it is “the way,” and they allow the titular character to escape with baby Yoda intact. They understand they will have to find a new hiding spot and that they endangered their position because they made themselves public, but their code of honor was much too important in the moment.

We’ll see how the survivors cope with this new development, as well as how the remnants of the Empire will respond to the retaliation, next week when the next episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+.

