Star Wars: How to Watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Panel Online

Today begins the dawning of a new era for the Star Wars universe, as the first look at the franchise’s first live-action television series, The Mandalorian, is expected to debut. If you’re not among those able to attend the show’s panel at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, you still have a chance to catch some of the fun.

The Mandalorian‘s Star Wars Celebration Chicago panel is expected to begin this Sunday at 12/11 CT. For those not able to see the panel in person, the event will be livestreamed, both on StarWars.com and on the franchise’s Youtube page. The panel is slated to feature appearances from showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni, with some surprises expected to be in store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Mandalorian will star Pedro Pascal as the titular character, in a series that will be set in between the original and sequel film trilogies. The cast will also include Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Gina Carano, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, and Werner Herzog.

“We’re having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we’re up to,” Favreau said in a statement when the series was first announced.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy shared in a statement announcing the series. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

The live-action series will be recruiting a wide array of directors for Season 1’s episodes, including Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.

“Star Wars is very different to Marvel style,” Waititi said earlier this year. “They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really disrespect it, I guess is a nicer way of saying, ‘Can’t put too many jokes in.’ There’s a bit, definitely, my tone is in there, the dialogue and stuff like that.”

What do you think of the first poster for The Mandalorian? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Mandalorian is expected to debut on November 15th on Disney+.