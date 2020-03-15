Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker BTS Image Reveals Empress Rey on Palpatine’s Throne

Most of the Hollywood-related news surrounding the coronavirus ranges from scary (for example, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson testing positive for COVID-19) to disappointing (for example, F9 being pushed back an entire year). However, there was one silver lining this week as Disney decided to release Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on digital a few days early since so many people are self-quarantining. While the digital release doesn’t include deleted scenes, there’s still some fun behind-the-scenes content to check out.

Earlier today, a fan took to the r/StarWarsLeaks subreddit to show a great behind-the-scenes photo of Daisy Ridley (Rey) in her full Empress Palpatine garb, sitting on the evil throne. The image also features the film’s director, JJ Abrams. “Empress Palpatine,” u/FeyWatch wrote. “That set is epic,” u/Samwize78 commented. “I’d love to sit in that throne,” u/AJK02 replied. ” Daisy looks really happy here. I really liked the outfit she wore during this scene too, and the lightsaber,” u/Bright_Nebula added. You can check out the image in the post below:

The bonus extras included in the digital release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker can be seen in their entirety below:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive:

The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.