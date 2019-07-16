Daisy Ridley Details Her Emotional Last Day on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to conclude not only the sequel trilogy of Star Wars films, but also the entire Skywalker Saga. While the film will have to wrap up the journeys of characters we were introduced to in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it’s also set to serve as the culmination of what the franchise has been building towards for more than 40 years. The event is sure to be emotional for fans and, as the star of the sequel trilogy, an emotional experience for Daisy Ridley, who recently detailed what her last day on set was like.

“I just can’t remember it, I remember [director] J.J. [Abrams] making a speech and I sort of remember a couple things he said, like I’m always on time, which I appreciate him saying,” Ridley shared with People’s Couch Surfing. “And then he went to pass me the mic and I was the last person to wrap. It was my final shot and I’m just crying in the shot… It was incredibly dramatic.”

She added, “Literally can’t remember what I said. [I] hugged a number of people and then got in the car and looked out the window like I was in a music video: tears rolling down my face, hand to the window, thinking about days gone past.”

While it’s unclear what the actress filmed for her final scenes, it’s clear that saying goodbye to the character brought with it the realization of everything she’s been through since she first accepted the role also concluding.

Ridley’s final scene sounds much better than her early days with the franchise, as she recently revealed that she wanted to quit the series when she realized how overwhelming it would be to shoot The Force Awakens.

“It was pretty horrid,” Ridley shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “It was really scary. I felt just sick and I didn’t really know anyone yet. It takes me a really long time to settle down with people. And I do remember being behind the speeder and there were loads of people there and somebody had an umbrella over me and even that, like, ‘Oh someone’s holding an umbrella over you? OK.’ And I remember thinking, ‘I can’t do it.’ Like I can’t do this, this is not right.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

