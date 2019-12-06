Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Daisy Ridley Says Rey Gets a Satisfying Ending

A lot of plates will be spinning when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts in theaters later this month. New characters will be introduced to viewers, the story of the “Sequel trilogy” will come to a close, but also the entire Skywalker saga and each of the nine “episodic” movies will be touched on. Director J.J. Abrams had his hands full with this one, which perhaps will lead some to be concerned that not everything will get its fair share, maybe even the new fan-favorite characters. Worry not though, the cast themselves think things all wrap up with a box.

Speaking with Screen Rant, star Daisy Ridley was asked if she herself was happy with how Rey’s story closes out in the film. Naturally the actress had a positive response to what happens with her character, but said that not only does it feel right in the narrative, it also felt right while making the movie.

“Yes. Fully,” she said succinctly to the prompt. “I think doing it, even doing the finals scenes I have, be them alone, be them with other people, from a personal experience, I remember feeling really filled up with a really satisfying emotion of like, it just felt really right, and watching it I think, its not like a big showy ending, it’s just a beautiful, emotion thing that I think people will carry with them.”

These comments fit nicely with what the actress was asked previously about reprising her role in a later film. Something she said she couldn’t “actually imagine” at the time, but confessing to British GQ: “I don’t know what’ll happen in however many years.”

Like with the stars of the original Star Wars movies in the 1970s/80s, there’s always the possibility that future Star Wars films will see the cast of the new movies return to their roles in some capacity. Though this new feature will be the end of the “Skywalker saga,” there’s nothing stopping Lucasfilm from kickstarting a new “Saga” with an Episode X at some point in the future.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will also star Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, with returning veteran actors including Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. The official synopsis for the film reads:

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.