Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz Liked Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Calls Out Spoiled Fans

Pete Wentz might be known best for his part in Fall Out Boy, but the musician is more than his music. Since he was little, the bassist has been a fan of Star Wars, and Wentz was lucky enough to check out the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Now, Wentz is sharing his take on the Skywalker Saga finale, and the Fall Out Boy fav is definitely in favor of the film.

Recently, TMZ caught up with Wentz in Studio City, and it was there the musician opened up about his viewing of The Rise of Skywalker. The site says Wentz called the movie “an amazing fairy tale” that he liked a lot.

Still, there were some parts of the movie which Wentz could have done without. The musician admitted some pieces of the plot didn’t work for him, but it was “pretty darn good” overall.

A few days before the film even released, Wentz was able to check out the movie in Los Angeles for its world premiere. He took to Twitter after screening The Rise of Skywalker where he told followers his life has always revolved around Star Wars in some way.

“Still processing #TheRiseOfSkywalker – a lot to take in and a lot of heart. My entire life has been wrapped up in this story. I wanted to thank anyone who has ever worked on @starwars for creating the fairy tale of our generations,” he shared.

Clearly, Wentz had a positive reaction to the film, but that position is a divided one. Before the movie came out, The Rise of Skywalker got mixed reviews from critics which gave it a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, fans have been more generous to the film with an 86% rating on the site. The film’s split reception has led to some parts of the fandom to snap at one another, but Wentz is cautioning fans from doing so. TMZ relayed a message from the Fall Out Boy member that asks fans to stay courteous with each other when discussing Star Wars and act a bit more gracious. For Wentz, he is simply amazed Star Wars was ever revisited for a sequel trilogy and is happy enough having his fandom fed.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters. You can also watch The Mandalorian on Disney+ as it is now streaming.