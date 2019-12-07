Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Featurette Looks Back on the Saga’s Friendships

Lucasfilm has released a new Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker featurette looking back at the friendships of the Star Wars saga. The featurette has the lead protagonist trio of the Star Wars sequel trilogy — Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac — expressing how they feel about their part in the saga coming to end, and sharing insight into their relationships. “Star Wars, it means family,” Ridley says. “The emotion of it all. Making a film with people that you really love. And this is the last one. Like, it’s crazy. The feeling on set is one of joy. And then it was fun too because I hadn’t properly worked with Oscar before and he and John are hilarious.”

“I really like with this film that we get a lot more scenes together, especially myself, Oscar, and Daisy,” Boyega says. “It felt nice to stand there with Daisy and Oscar and I’m kind of like, ‘Oh wow, this is really, truly the end of our contribution to this saga.’”

“That dynamic between us three is capturing some of that spirit of the original films,” Isaac says, referencing the original trilogy’s heroic trio of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford). “The Star Wars universe has created friendships that have lasted for 40-plus years, so to capture that spirit and bring it to a conclusion has been such an amazing task.”

But Star Wars won’t end there. As Ridley points out at the end of the video, “The legacy will carry on..” You can watch the full featurette above.

In an interview last week, Isaac revealed that he had hoped his Poe and Boyega’s Finn would take their on-screen relationship to a level where they would be more than friends. “Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control,” Isaac said. “It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of…I don’t know what… But if they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun.”

JJ Abrams, who directed The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, feels differently about the Poe and Finn’s bond. “That relationship to me is a far deeper one than a romantic one,” Abrams said. “It is a deep bond that these two have, not just because of the trial by fire in which they met, but also because of their willingness to be as intimate as they are, as afraid as they, as unsure as they are, and still be bold, and still be daring and brave.”

