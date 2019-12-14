Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Home Video Release Date Possibly Revealed

Even though Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hasn’t even been released in theaters yet, Lucasfilm and Disney are already planning for its life on home media. If a new report is to be believed, the film could arrive sooner than you might think. Star Wars site Fantha Tracks brings word of a listing for The Rise of Skywalker DVD, which is listed on a Dutch entertainment site as being released on April 4, 2020. This release window actually tracks perfectly with the three other Star Wars movies that debuted in December with The Force Awakens being released on DVD and blu-ray on April 5, 2016, Rogue One on March 27, 2017, and The Last Jedi on March 4, 2018.

It remains to be seen what additional materials will make their way onto the blu-ray release of the film, and since this listing is so far out those may not even be finalized just yet. The home media release for Star Wars: The Force Awakens included a variety of behind-the-scenes featurettes, plus some deleted scenes from the movie. Star Wars: The Last Jedi took this a step further, including a full feature-length behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the film titled “The Director & The Jedi,” there were also other featurettes included on the disc as well as an audio commentary by director Rian Johnson.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Rise of Skywalker will serve not only as the caper on this new sequel trilogy, but all of the eight episodic movies that preceded it. Director J.J. Abrams opened up in a recent interview that everyone involved with the franchise feels the weight of the responsibility with concluding the Skywalker saga.

“I think everyone agrees that Star Wars has this incredible heart and hope and sense of possibility,” Abrams said. “As crazy as everything is in the world, that’s sense of possibility — that there are more of us, that there is goodness to be found, [that’s] really a beautiful thing. What George Lucas did was extraordinary.”

We can only hope that the home media release of The Rise of Skywalker is a beautiful thing too!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will star Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, with returning veteran actors including Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. The official synopsis for the film reads:

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.