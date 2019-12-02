Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega Says Director J.J. Abrams Was “Definitely Upset” Over Leaked Script

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega, who reprises his role as ex-Stormtrooper Finn for the third time, admits writer-director J.J. Abrams is “definitely upset” the star accidentally allowed one of the film’s scripts to leak and end up for sale on eBay. Abrams revealed the mishap on Good Morning America, where the director refused to give up the name of the script’s owner: “One of our actors, I won’t say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place,” Abrams said. “And it was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay.”

“Yeah, it was me. Yeah,” Boyega told TMZ when meeting with fans in Times Square. “It was an accident!” Asked about Abrams’ reaction, Boyega said, “He’s definitely upset.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Asked how he might make it up to Abrams, Boyega joked, “Get over it [laughs]. What I thought would be good is if people get to read the film before they see it. It’s a whole new creative thing I’ve got going on.”

When admitting to the slip-up on Good Morning America, Boyega said the script was actually taken from his apartment.

“I was moving apartments and I left my script under my bed,” Boyega explained. “I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna leave it under my bed, when I wake up in the morning, I’ll take it and then move.’ But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit, and the script, it just stayed there. And then, a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script, and then puts it on eBay for like, £65. The person didn’t know the true value.”

The script was ultimately reclaimed by Disney-owned Lucasfilm before it could be sold through the online retailer. That close-call wasn’t planned by Abrams, who recently acknowledged the process on the Skywalker Saga-ending Rise of Skywalker was less secretive than his approach to The Force Awakens:

“But I do feel about this movie, because it is the end of something everyone knows — I don’t want to be coy. I feel very confident about what the movie is,” Abrams told Uproxx. “And I feel like we’ve found a way to do something that doesn’t need — and I don’t feel the need — to do smoke and mirrors at all on this.”

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20.