Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega Gives Lessons in How to be a Stock Model

John Boyega is at is again! The actor best known for playing Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy is quickly becoming the best thing about Instagram. The actor has been posting things about the FinnPoe ship as well as releasing some hilarious videos, and his latest video is just as wonderful. The actor is taking a break from his delightful Star Wars content to give his followers a hilarious lesson in posing for stock photos. Before he was famous, Boyega did a little stock photo modeling, and he’s got some great tips for anyone looking to get into the game.

View this post on Instagram We’ve all had *that one job*… what was yours? A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Nov 6, 2019 at 9:06am PST

“We’ve all had *that one job*… what was yours?,” Boyega wrote.

Many people commented on the post, clearly enjoying Boyega’s shenanigans.

“😂😂😂😂 Even used a watermark so we can’t use the pics,” @rayblk wrote.

“Can’t even find the words, I just love you,” @carolinalacrda added.

“You just make my day better,” @starwarsthanks replied.

“King of comedy,” @ratkylo commented.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.