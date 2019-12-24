Kevin Smith Is In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker After All

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker does indeed have a cameo appearance by Kevin Smith. This after Smith seemed to have denied he was in the movie, though his comments now seem to have misinterpreted. You’d never tell it was him as he’s well-covered while playing a local on the planet of Kajimi. He shared his scene on social media, pointing himself out just before Resistance hero Poe Dameron walks past him. “Happy #TheRiseofSkyWalker Day!” Smith tweeted. “I’m rocking my @Bose Sith Trooper headphones and watching myself in a @starwars movie (dead center, about to be passed by Poe)!” You can take a look below.

Smith wrote a longer post on Instagram, congratulating director J.J. Abrams on the new film. “Congrats to @jjabramsofficial on the #1 opening and for closing out the @starwars saga – and thank you for letting me be in the series of flicks that I fell in love with 42 years ago!” Smith writes. “Back when I had my heart attack, J.J. sent me an email that said ‘Live through this and I’ll put you in Episode 9!’

“When they went into production last year on #theriseofskywalker, I wrote J.J. and asked ‘So… I’m alive. That offer still good?’ He confirmed and I flew out to England to visit @pinewoodstudios for a few days, during which time I giddily watched J.J. do his thing until I was called into action! Ducking Stormtroopers on Kijimi, Poe passes a cyborg walking beside a bundled-up local. That local is me! J.J. had me voice a Stormtrooper in #theforceawakens and then put me in Rise – two things a young Emo Kev never could’ve imagined happening while he fanned the flames of his fandom in the 70’s and 80’s! Thank you, my friend in the Force, for even making the offer in the first place, let alone following through on it! You gave me a rare sensation I haven’t had since I was an action figure collecting kid in 1983 when you let me come over to your house to play #starwars with you!”

Smith previously shared his thoughts about The Rise of Skywalker on social media. “At the @starwars premiere, I saw @Jon_Favreau and he gave me a #Mandalorian coin,” Smith tweeted. “If I could spend it to see #TheRiseOfSkywalker again right now I would! EPIC ending to the Saga, in which J.J. gives us a satisfying and gratifying finale! (And they finally do right by Chewie!)”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.