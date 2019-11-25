Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Puts Kylo Ren on the Cover of Rolling Stone

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is less than one month from release. Entertainment Weekly heralded the end of the saga with three covers celebrating Star Wars history. Empire magazine released its own set of celebratory Star Wars covers. Now Rolling Stone is getting in the Star Wars hype train. Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren, graces the cover of the magazine’s newest issue. On the cover, Driver clutches his character’s helmet. The cover promises to go “inside the end” of the Star Wars story. It includes interviews with Driver, director JJ Abrams and returning star Billy Dee Williams. You can see the cover below.

That helmet may now be a part of Driver’s personal collection. During an appearance on The Late Show, Driver confessed that he took his lightsaber and Kylo Ren costume home with him from the film’s set. “It was good,” Driver said of how it felt to hang up his lightsaber. “I also have it, so I literally hung it up. It’s in a box, but it’s hung in a box. I took a lot of stuff this last time. I have the whole costume. I asked, because they’ll hunt you down.”

Earlier this year, Abrams hinted at how The Rise of Skywalker will conclude Kylo Ren’s arc through the sequel trilogy. “Having him be masked, but also fractured, is a very intentional thing,” he said. “Like that classic Japanese process of taking ceramics and repairing them, and how the breaks in a way define the beauty of the piece as much as the original itself. As fracted as Ren is, the mask becomes a visual representation of that. There’s something about this that tells his history. His mask doesn’t ultimately hide him and his behavior is revealed.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

What do you think of Adam Driver’s Rolling Stone cover? Let us know in the comments. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th.

Star Wars is also headed to the Disney+ streaming service. The Mandalorian is now streaming on DIsney+. A show following Obi-Wan Kenobi is in the works, with Ewan MacGregor returning to the role. A series about Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor is also in development.