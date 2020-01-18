Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Concept Art Shows Kylo Ren Confronting Chewbacca

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker discourse is heating up again online as details from an earlier script came to light this week. One new heartbreaking page from the movie’s official artbook shows off a meeting between Chewbacca and Kylo Ren that would have been absolutely riveting on film. After Chewy gets kidnapped by The First Order, he’s taken to Kylo’s ship. Well, instead of leaving his time in captivity mostly off-screen, the artbook proposes a face to face between the two. Now, this would be so emotional for both due to their shared history. With so many other notable reunions or face-offs in the film, seeing this play out in front of audiences could have ended the rescue even more weight than it had initially. But, it seems as though the art from the movie had a lot of things that didn’t make the final cut. That doesn’t even begin to address the drastic differences between that script that leaked and the final product.

When dealing with the moment that his friends came to save him from that dangerous situation on the ship, there had to be a delicate balance for the actor. He talked about how they all approached the grand rescue with The Hollywood Reporter. Conversations are really key for the Wookie.

“I think Chewie lives in the moment sort of like dogs do,” the actor explained. “I don’t think he puts a heavy emphasis on expectations like humans do. I also think Chewie is joking or being a bit sarcastic when questioning them, but it is also possible that he thought all hope was lost at that point. I do think he maintained his sense of humor throughout the experience and was ready to deliver the punchline when his friends came to save him.”

Chewbacca learning of Leia’s passing is one of the more gut-wrenching moments in the entire film. He learned the news and it is hard not to feel that sorrow seep Suotamo pointed out that since the news was still so fresh in everyone’s minds, the grief that they all felt in that moment and throughout the filming was palpable. His reactions was one of anguish for the whole situation rather than that singular moment.

“Everyone was really tense,” Suotamo revealed. “It was agonizing to deal with that situation because you were essentially living the actual reality of it — that Carrie had passed — and now we were shooting the scene where her character passes. It was a very emotional day, and watching it is still very emotional for me.”

