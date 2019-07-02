Daisy Ridley Claims the Answer to Rey’s Parents Will Be Completely Fulfilled With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

One of the motivating factors behind much of Rey’s journey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens was her desire to stay on Jakku, despite her parents seemingly abandoning her there. Her abilities with the Force inspired fans to think that she could have a connection to another well-known character in the saga, only for Star Wars: The Last Jedi to seemingly confirm that her parents were “nobodies,” according to Kylo Ren. While many audiences took this information at face value, others think that this was merely a trick on the part of the nefarious character, though Daisy Ridley promises that all of the necessary answers will be revealed in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“[Director J.J. Abrams] did say the question is answered,” Ridley confirmed with USA Today. “So at the end of the film, you do know what the dealio is.”

Sadly, this leaves us with just as many questions as we have had for months, though the promise that the upcoming film will settle the matter once and for all can at least give us relief that there won’t be many lingering questions.

Ridley might not have offered an insight into what to expect in regard to this specific question, yet she did offer another perplexing answer about how the tone of the new film will be a departure from its predecessors.

“Genre-wise, it’s different from the other two, which will become clear when the film comes out,” the actress admitted. “It’s quite emotional. There’s a different drive than the previous two films, but there’s a lot of fun. I really missed John [Boyega] during the last one, but we’re back together and now Oscar [Isaac] is part of it. To me, it felt like kids going on an adventure.”

The Last Jedi is arguably the most divisive film in the series, as some fans appreciated writer/director Rian Johnson taking the saga into new territory, while other fans were disappointed with how far of a departure that was from their expectations. Regardless of audience responses, director J.J. Abrams noted that Johnson inspired him with this final chapter of the Skywalker Saga.

“Having seen what Rian did made me approach this from a place of instinct and gut,” Abrams previously shared with Vanity Fair. “I was making choices I knew I would not have made on VII, some story-wise, but more in terms of directing. I found myself feeling less like I’m going to try and do something that feels like it’s [only] true to the specifics of this franchise or the story.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

