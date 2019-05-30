Lucasfilm Exec Debunks Latest Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rumor About Rey’s Parents

As is the case with most Star Wars movies ahead of their releases, fans know very little in the months leading up to their debuts, leaving us to wildly speculate about all of the franchise’s details. In regards to the sequel trilogy of films, one of the biggest points of speculation comes from Rey’s parentage, a fact which was seemingly confirmed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. A rumor that emerged earlier this month pointed towards Han Solo potentially being revealed as Rey’s father in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, though Lucasfilm Story Group member Pablo Hidalgo weighed in on the idea, pointing out that there were narrative inconsistencies that cast doubt on the notion.

When a fan directly asked Hidalgo about the rumor, he pointed out, “That doesn’t fit with the timeline. Han and Leia were together up until about 5 years before [Star Wars: The Force Awakens] when it all went to hell, and Rey is 19.”

The Lucasfilm exec didn’t shed too much light on the subject, merely clarifying a few details that cast doubt on the theory, yet he still didn’t rule out that Han could somehow be Rey’s father. His comments did, however, make it seem less plausible that the theory has any validity, as he likely wouldn’t have weighed in on the matter at all if there was a grain of truth to it that he could shed new insight on inadvertently.

The theory posited that, after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Leia went to pursue training as a Jedi with Luke. While she was gone, Han had an affair with another woman, resulting in a pregnancy. Upon Leia’s return, Ben Solo learned of his father’s extramarital endeavors, with his father then sending him away to train with Luke as to not reveal the secret, with that pregnancy being Rey.

The seeming importance of Rey’s parentage came from The Force Awakens and the lack of details given about the characters, who had abandoned her on Jakku. Star Wars fans immediately began theorizing the ways in which she could connect to a familiar face in the franchise, only for Star Wars: The Last Jedi to reveal that her parents were “nobodies.” This answer hasn’t sat well with some fans, leading them to think The Rise of Skywalker will offer more insight into the character, potentially resulting in a shocking twist.

Whatever the final installment in the Skywalker Saga does or doesn’t reveal, we’ll find out when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.

